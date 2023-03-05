The BJP mandal president of Banamalipur Assembly constituency in Tripura, has tendered his resignation following the party president Rajeev Bhattacharya's defeat at the recently held Assembly elections.

From the party's "prishtha pramukh" to the "booth committee" report, the BJP lead ahead by several thousand votes; however, Banamalipur officials have blamed the party's mandal president for the party president's defeat.

The BJP party's initial investigation of the incident revealed the truth, prompting the resignation of the mandal president.

On March 4, Mandal president Deepak Kar resigned in accordance with party directives. Before the elections, it was reported that BJP candidate Rajeev Bhattacharya was the target of conspiracy allegations.

In addition, Deepak Kar has been accused of breaking party rules by losing sight of his desire for power.

According to sources, he wanted to run for the elections. He was primarily a contractor who was once close to the CPM. In 2018, he joined the BJP and became president of the BJP's Banamalipur mandal.

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