In an audio clip that has gone viral, Pradyut Kishore Manikya Debbarma, the scion of the former royal family of Tripura and the president of the Tipra Motha Party, has expressed confidence in his party's victory in the upcoming elections. Debbarma urged his supporters not to get disheartened by the exit poll results, stating that the media houses that report these polls are paid and will publish anything.

Debbarma went on to say that the people of Tripura know whom they have voted for and who will win. He added that after the election results are declared on March 2, the whole of India will see what Tiprasa will do this time. The Tipra Motha Party, according to Debbarma, will create history in the upcoming elections.

The former royal scion also expressed sympathy for the supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying that they will need help to overcome their sadness after the election results are announced. He pointed out that those who lose elections usually make the announcement earlier, but his party's victory is assured.

Debbarma said that after March 2, when the election results are declared, they will talk about a constitutional solution. He signed off by saying, "Bubagra is talking to you and you people need not worry."

As the countdown to the elections continues, the political atmosphere in Tripura is charged with excitement and anticipation. The outcome of the polls will determine the future course of politics in the state, and the Tipra Motha Party is confident of emerging victorious.