The 11th edition of the North East Festival kicked off today with boundless energy at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, transforming the venue into a vibrant hub of cultural convergence. Running until December 24th, this three-day extravaganza promises to be the most colourful celebration in the capital, bringing together myriad cultures, cuisines, and creativity from the North East region.

The inauguration, led by Meenakshi Lekhi remarked, “North East Festival is one of the biggest and most beautiful festivals in Delhi. It aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Act East policy, yielding substantial outcomes across entrepreneurship, tourism, culture, and trade. Under PM Modi’s leadership, the North East region has seen tremendous progress in terms of connectivity, thereby bridging the gap. The festival plays a vital role in creating awareness, boosting the region's prospects, and nurturing connections.”

“North East is very much safe and the infrastructure is tourism ready. I urge people to visit North East and experience the culture, heritage, and wildlife at least once in their lifetime,” Lekhi added.The first day witnessed an insightful B2B tourism meet, facilitating engagement among tour operators and stakeholders from the North East and across India. Presentations by tourism representatives from Assam, Mizoram, Meghalaya, and Tripura added depth to the discussions.

While Mr. PP Khanna, President of the Association of Domestic Tour Operators of India, emphasised the festival's role in opening up the North East to a diverse Pan India audience, noting the untapped potential in the region for various tourism segments, on the other hand, Captain Swadesh Kumar, former President of the Adventure Tour Operators Association of India, advocated for highlighting offbeat places in the North East. He suggested a separate adventure policy with safety guidelines to further promote adventure tourism.

Shyamkanu Mahanta, Chief Organiser of North East Festival, said, “North East Festival has become a Delhi tourism festival, offering a colourful glimpse into North East culture. This year, with Christmas vibes and a stunning display of agri, horti, handloom, handicraft, and food products, we are poised to surpass last year's 1 lakh visitors. The focus this year is also on wines from Meghalaya and Mizoram, tea from Assam, and coffee from Nagaland.”

Mahanta further highlighted the B2B meet's dual purpose of acknowledging Delhi tour operators' support and introducing newer industry professionals to the region. He emphasised the North East's tourism readiness, excellent connectivity, and top-notch accommodation facilities, and praised the excellent leadership of the current government.

The inaugural day featured a captivating symphony of folk dances, a dynamic fashion lineup, a bustling festive bazaar, a creative NEF Art zone, and an entertaining open mic session. The evening's musical lineup, including celebrity DJ Tony and bands like Delong Padung, All the Greats, Shady Mello, and Anoushka Maskey, culminated in a heartwarming performance by Bollywood and Assam's poster boy, Papon.

As the North East Festival unfolds, it promises to be a delightful celebration, offering a kaleidoscope of cultural experiences, creative expressions, and festive joy.