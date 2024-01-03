Vidhu Vinod Chopra's movie, 12th Fail, is garnering acclaim. One performance that is particularly praised is by actor Vikrant Massey, who portrays Manoj Kumar Sharma, a man who rose from poverty to become an IPS officer. A user on social media platform X, previously known as Twitter, spotted a screenshot of the actual IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and his wife, IRS officer Shraddha Joshi, in the backdrop of a scene.\

Vikrant, who played the role of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, was quick to confirm his presence in the 12th Fail scene. The X user wrote, "Did anyone notice in the background, the real Manoj and Shraddha in this scene? What attention to detail! 12th Fail."

Vikrant Massey responded, “Haha!!! So I finally found someone who noticed this. True, it’s them. A small @VVCFilms tribute to them. Another trivia… it happened at the same place, which is Delhi Haat”.

Disney+ Hotstar is currently offering Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail, starring Vikrant Massey, for streaming. The movie has been nominated independently for an Oscar in 2024. It has received praise from several celebrities, including Kamal Haasan, Rishabh Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Farhan Akhtar, and Anil Kapoor.

Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, 12th Fail is about UPSC aspirants and is based on real-life experiences. The plot revolves around the life of Manoj Kumar Sharma and the struggles of students attempting the UPSC entrance exam. The movie is based on a novel by Anurag Pathak and features Vikrant as a young boy from Chambal, aspiring to join the police force.