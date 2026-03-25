‘13 Going on 30’ set for big-screen return with Emily Bader in lead role

A reboot of 13 Going on 30 is in development, with Emily Bader set to lead the film alongside Logan Lerman.

The film will be directed by Brett Haley, from a script by Hannah Marks, with revisions by Flora Greeson. Story details are being kept under wraps.

The original, released in 2004, starred Jennifer Garner as Jenna Rink, a teenager who makes an unusual wish and wakes up in her 30-year-old body. The film, directed by Gary Winick, also featured Mark Ruffalo and became a popular coming-of-age comedy over time.

Calling it “one of the rare and perfect films — funny, emotional, deeply human”, Haley said the project carries “tremendous responsibility”, while praising the “unforgettable performances” of Garner, Ruffalo and Judy Greer.

“Jennifer Garner being on board as an executive producer… is especially meaningful,” he said, referring to her involvement in the new film.

He added he was “incredibly excited to reunite with Emily Bader after ‘People We Meet on Vacation’,” describing the lead pair as “a magical pairing”.

The reboot is being produced by Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum under RK Films.