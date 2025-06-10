Global pop icon Enrique Iglesias is set to return to India after more than a decade, with a live concert scheduled for October 30 at Mumbai’s MMRDA Grounds in BKC.

The event, confirmed by organisers EVA Live, marks Iglesias’ first performance in the country since his 2012 "Euphoria World Tour." This time, the Spanish star will deliver a setlist spanning his three-decade career, featuring chart-topping hits and fan favourites such as Hero, Bailamos, and Tonight (I’m Lovin’ You).

“Bringing Enrique Iglesias back to India after 13 years is a truly historic moment,” said Deepak Chaudhary, Founder and MD of EVA Live, the company behind recent high-profile shows including Bryan Adams' India tour. “This tour reaffirms our dedication to delivering world-class entertainment while elevating India’s stature on the global touring stage.”

Iglesias, who debuted in 1995, has sold over 180 million records and holds more than 154 No. 1 rankings across Billboard charts. His 27 No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart remain an all-time record, surpassing even Michael Jackson.

The announcement comes amid a growing wave of international music acts touring India. Recent years have seen performances by artists like Coldplay, Guns N' Roses, Dua Lipa, and Maroon 5, signalling a significant uptick in the country’s demand for global live music experiences.

Tickets and additional concert details are expected to be released soon.