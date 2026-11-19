Rockstar Games' Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) launched in India at midnight on Thursday, November 19, ending more than 13 years of anticipation since the release of GTA V in September 2013.

The latest instalment in one of the world's most successful video game franchises is available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Players can also access the game on Xbox One through Xbox Cloud Gaming. However, a PC version is not yet available, and Rockstar Games has not announced a release date for it.

The game's launch comes amid massive commercial expectations. According to digital intelligence company Sensor Tower, GTA 6 has generated an estimated USD 1.1 billion in pre-order revenue, making it the biggest pre-order launch in gaming history. Development costs are estimated to have exceeded USD 1 billion.

In India, the Standard Edition is priced at Rs 5,999, while the Ultimate Edition costs Rs 7,499. The latter includes additional vehicles, weapons, outfits and other in-game benefits.

Players require up to 212GB of available storage space, depending on the console. Those who have preloaded the game must ensure that the installation and necessary updates are complete before launching it. Download times will vary depending on internet speeds, with a wired Ethernet connection potentially offering faster downloads.

Rockstar Games has set its latest instalment in the fictional Vice City, inspired by Miami, Florida. The story follows two central characters, Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, a criminal couple whose relationship and exploits draw comparisons with American outlaws Bonnie and Clyde.

Unlike earlier instalments, GTA 6 places greater emphasis on the relationship between its protagonists, while expanding the game's open-world environment and crime-based missions.

The new game is expected to feature a map roughly twice the size of GTA V's, hundreds of enterable buildings and more than 170 animal species. Enhanced artificial intelligence (AI) is also expected to make interactions with the game's environment and computer-controlled characters, known as non-playable characters (NPCs), more realistic.

The police and wanted system has undergone significant changes. Players can attract up to six stars for serious offences, while less severe crimes may result in a lower wanted level.

NPCs will also play a greater role in law enforcement. Characters who witness crimes can alert the police, while security cameras may capture the protagonists' movements. Investigators are expected to gather clues about criminal activities, forcing players to take additional steps to evade detection, including changing their appearance and switching vehicles.

The main storyline is reportedly expected to take around 50 hours to complete, while players attempting to achieve 100 per cent completion could spend up to 200 hours in the game, according to Al Jazeera.

GTA 6 will initially be a single-player experience. Rockstar Games has not confirmed when its online multiplayer component, GTA Online, will be released.

The launch also comes as the gaming industry continues to expand globally. According to market research firm Newzoo, the global video game market generated more than USD 201 billion in 2025.

The franchise's commercial performance has remained strong since the release of GTA V. Its online component, GTA Online, reportedly continues to generate an average of USD 1.3 million in daily revenue for Rockstar Games.

Meanwhile, economists have suggested that the release of GTA 6 could result in up to USD 1 billion in lost productivity in the United States as players spend time exploring the game, Al Jazeera reported.

With an expanded map, new protagonists, more complex police mechanics and an enhanced open-world experience, GTA 6 arrives carrying expectations built over more than a decade.