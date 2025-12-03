14 years later, Harry and Draco give fans the reunion they’ve been waiting for

Harry Potter fans had a field day this week as Daniel Radcliffe and Tom Felton shared a public moment together for the first time in 14 years. The long-awaited reunion happened in New York City at a special screening of Merrily We Roll Along, the filmed version of the 2023 Stephen Sondheim revival featuring Radcliffe.

The pair didn’t shy away from the cameras either, striking poses for photographers and sparking a wave of nostalgia across the fandom. Their last joint appearance dates back to July 11, 2011, at the New York premiere of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2.

Radcliffe, 36, and Felton, 38, first crossed paths over two decades ago while filming Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, released 24 years ago last month. Radcliffe went on to embody the boy wizard himself, while Felton delivered the famously snarky Draco Malfoy. Off-screen, though, their rapport has stayed warm and supportive.

Felton has even credited Radcliffe — now a Tony Award winner for Merrily We Roll Along — with nudging him toward the stage. Speaking on Good Morning America in November, Felton said, “I’ve taken a few tips from Potter. He was one of the early inspirations for me to come to Broadway… Now he's obviously a Tony winner and a big inspiration for why Broadway is so special.”

That influence has come full circle. Felton is currently making his own Broadway debut, reprising Draco in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, now in its seventh year in New York. The play follows the next generation of Hogwarts kids as they wrestle with the shadows left behind by their iconic parents — including, of course, Harry and Draco.