The Israeli military has reported the discovery of 1,500 bodies of Hamas operatives within Israeli territory, as stated by the Associated Press on October 10.

As it effectively took control of the south and "restored full control" over the border, the Israeli military claimed to have discovered the remains of some 1,500 Hamas fighters on Israeli soil. It was unclear right away whether the figures corresponded to the fatalities that Palestinian officials had previously recorded.

No Hamas fighters have entered Israel since last night, according to spokesperson Richard Hecht, although infiltrations remain a possibility.

Israeli aeroplanes continued their continuous bombardments of central Gaza City, where Hamas' administrative centres are located, until early Tuesday after Israel's prime minister promised punishment against the Islamic terrorist organisation that would "reverberate for generations."

At least 1,600 people have already died in the four-day conflict, which saw Israel experience fire fights in its own communities for the first time in decades and leave Gazan neighbourhoods in ruins. Hamas ratcheted up the situation by threatening to execute captured Israelis if strikes unprovoked hit civilians.