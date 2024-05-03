The 16th edition of the Habitat Film Festival kicked off in the national capital on May 3, promising film enthusiasts a comprehensive cinematic experience. Hosted at the India Habitat Centre over ten days, the festival lineup boasts a diverse selection of films ranging from the internationally acclaimed Manoj Bajpayi-starrer 'Joram' to lesser-known treasures in languages like Bodo, Tulu, and Maithili, as well as from Manipur, still reeling from last year's ethnic riots.

Among the highly anticipated films featured are Varun Grover's 'All India Rank' and Vetrimaaran's Tamil masterpiece 'Viduthalai Part 1'. Festival spokesperson Vidyun Singh highlighted the curated mix of feature films, documentaries, and short films, representing a staggering 27 languages.

Singh emphasised the festival's significance as a unique platform dedicated solely to pan-Indian cinema, providing a stage for independent and regional filmmakers. She noted the growing appreciation for regional cinema worldwide, citing its ability to tackle non-mainstream issues with depth and resonance.

In addition to screenings, the festival offers a book launch and workshops on writing and production, catering to aspiring filmmakers. A highlight is the 'Kumar Shahani Retrospective', offering insights into the avant-garde filmmaker's work. Shahani's acclaimed films like 'Char Adhyay', 'Kasba', and 'Maya Darpan' will be showcased.

Complementing the screenings is an exhibition of iconic Hindi film posters from the 1970s, supported by the National Film Archive of India, along with the launch of 'The Swinging Seventies: Stars, Style, and Substance in Hindi Cinema'.

Singh concluded by announcing the attendance of over 30 directors, ensuring each screening provides an opportunity for interaction. "The festival is more than just a series of screenings," she affirmed.