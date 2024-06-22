Bollywood actor Anupam Kher recently reported a robbery at his Veera Desai office in Mumbai, where thieves stole a safe containing Rs 4.15 lakh in cash and film negatives. On Thursday, Kher shared the incident on his social media platform X.

In a significant development, Mumbai police have apprehended two suspects, Majid Sheikh and Mohammad Daler Bahrim Khan, in connection with the theft. According to ANI, the Oshiwara Police confirmed the arrests, noting that both individuals are serial thieves known for committing thefts across various areas of the city.

The investigation continues as authorities seek to recover the stolen items and prevent further incidents.

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