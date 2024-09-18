After a video of actor Nagarjuna shooting for director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie in Visakhapatnam leaked online, the director issued a statement on social media, requesting people not to indulge in such practices. He emphasised that leaking shoot videos from a film set puts the hard work of many people in vain.

"Two months of hard work by many people have gone in vain because of one recording. I humbly request everyone not to engage in such practices, as they spoil the overall experience. Thank you," Lokesh wrote on X.

https://x.com/Dir_Lokesh/status/1836407846491083214

Led by Rajinikanth, Coolie is one of the most anticipated Tamil films of 2025. The team of Coolie officially welcomed Nagarjuna onboard the film on the occasion of his birthday on August 29 this year. Welcoming him, Lokesh wrote on X, "Kicked to have King @iamnagarjuna sir joining the cast of #Coolie as #Simon. Welcome on board and wishing you a very happy birthday sir (sic)."

https://x.com/Dir_Lokesh/status/1829119484608532693

It also stars Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir, and Mahendran, among others in important roles. There are also strong rumours of actor Aamir Khan making a cameo in the film.

The Tamil pan-India film is being made on a big budget. While the official release date has not been announced yet, it is expected to hit the screens in the second half of next year.

Interestingly, Coolie was being considered a part of the LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe). However, the director told the media and fans in an interview that it's a standalone film, and his universe includes Leo, Kaithi 2, Vikram 2, and a spin-off film that's yet to be announced.