The 2023 Billboard Music Awards, held on November 19, announced its winners. This year saw the addition of four new K-pop categories: Top Global K-Pop Artist, Top K-Pop Album, Top Global K-Pop Song, and Top K-Pop Touring Artist.

The winners are determined based on the performance metrics on the year-end Billboard charts. The tracking period for this year's awards was from November 4, 2022, to October 12, 2023.

NewJeans won Top Global K-Pop Artist. Hanni shared, “To have been nominated in this category alongside such incredible artists we all look up to is an honor in itself, and we are so grateful for this opportunity to perform at the Billboard Music Awards.” Minji added, “This award will be a reminder to us for all the love and support we’ve received from our fans BUNNIES. We’ll try our hardest every day to make it up to our fans!”

Stray Kids won Top K-Pop Album for “5-STAR.” Bang Chan thanked their fan club STAY, saying, “Without the love and support from everyone, we would probably not have made it this far.” Changbin added, “We have received such an amazing, valuable award. It’s all thanks to the tremendous love that STAY has shown us that has allowed us to return with even better music.”

BTS’s Jungkook took home the award for Top Global K-Pop Song with “Seven” (feat. Latto). In his award acceptance video, Jungkook shared, “It’s very hard to express my gratitude in words. Thank you ARMY and everyone who loved this song. Without you, I couldn’t have gotten this amazing award.”

Furthermore, BLACKPINK snagged the award for Top K-Pop Touring Artist for the night.