‘22 years, 161 episodes later’: Karan Johar announces final Koffee With Karan season

Filmmaker Karan Johar has announced that the upcoming eighth season of Koffee With Karan will be the final season of the popular celebrity talk show.

Johar made the announcement in an emotional video, reflecting on the show's origins, its 22-year journey and the controversies that have surrounded it over the years.

Recalling how the idea for the show came about in 2004, Johar said he had told his father, producer Yash Johar, that he wanted to host a talk show featuring two celebrities in an informal conversation. His father questioned who would pay him to simply talk to his friends.

Johar said his father died on June 26, 2004, and he shot the first episode of Koffee With Karan on August 16 that year.

"Eight seasons later, 22 years later, 161 episodes later. A lot happened," Johar said, looking back at the show's run.

Over the years, the show featured conversations between actors, filmmakers, friends, families and couples, with several episodes becoming major talking points. Johar also acknowledged the controversies, trolling and debates that became closely associated with the programme.

"I nearly put an end to the careers of national icons. I'm living with the word nepotism even today. Conjecture became a kind of national word," he said.

Johar became emotional while announcing the show's conclusion.

"But whatever it was, I know the show gave me so much. I reached a point of time in my life where I realised that all good things have to come to an end. With a kind of heavy heart, I have to say that this will be my very last season of Koffee With Karan," he said.

Addressing viewers and anticipating the reaction to his announcement, Johar added, "There will be trolls, there will be comments, there will be posts, and I'm ready to take that on. But within all of that and beneath all of that, I know there is still abundant love for this cup of coffee."

The final season of Koffee With Karan will premiere on October 14.

Since its debut in 2004, the show has featured several of the biggest names in Hindi cinema, including Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone, Emraan Hashmi and Priyanka Chopra. Its episodes have frequently generated headlines and discussions around celebrity relationships, careers and personal lives.

Johar ended his announcement by inviting viewers to join him for "one last cup of coffee" as the show enters its final season.