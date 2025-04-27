In a moment of pride for Indian cinema, “A Doll Made Up of Clay”, a student film by the Satyajit Ray Film & Television Institute (SRFTI), has achieved official selection in the prestigious La Cinef section at the 78th Festival de Cannes 2025. As the only Indian entry in this category, the film marks a significant milestone in India’s cinematic education journey.

Driven by ambition, a young Nigerian athlete sells his father's land to pursue his dream of becoming a professional footballer in India. However, a career-ending injury leaves him disillusioned and stranded in an unfamiliar country. Through physical pain, emotional trauma, and an identity crisis, he reconnects with the spiritual traditions of his ancestors, finding redemption and meaning. A Doll Made Up of Clay is a powerful exploration of displacement, loss, and cultural resilience.

This 23-minute experimental film, produced under SRFTI’s Producing for Film and Television (PFT) department, showcases cross-border collaboration. Produced by Sahil Manoj Ingle, a PFT student, and directed by Kokob Gebrehaweria Tesfay, an Ethiopian student under the ICCR African Scholarship, the film underscores SRFTI’s dedication to global cinematic innovation.

Receiving an invitation to compete in La Cinef at Cannes, the film highlights emerging talent from top global film schools. The festival takes place in France this May.

Prof. Sukanta Majumdar (Dean, SRFTI) highlighted that “Any cinematic expressions of our students, when recognized on a prestigious global platform, make us feel reassured. This is a huge moment of pride for us, and we are very proud of our students. I wish them the very best for the competition.”

“This project is a shared vision across continents—a story that transcends borders. The Cannes selection is a dream realized and proof of global thinking within SRFTI’s walls,” said producer Sahil Manoj Ingle.

Director Kokob Gebrehaweria Tesfay added, “This deeply personal story speaks to the journey of dreamers who navigate new challenges, reshaping who they are. Cannes celebrates resilience and untold stories.”