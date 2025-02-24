The 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards recognised outstanding performances in film and television on Sunday night, with 'Conclave' and 'Shogun' emerging as the evening's biggest winners. The ceremony, hosted by Kristen Bell, was streamed live on Netflix from the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

Film Awards: 'Conclave' Sweeps Major Categories

In the film division, 'Conclave' won the top prize, Best Ensemble Cast. Timothée Chalamet secured Best Actor for his portrayal of Bob Dylan in 'A Complete Unknown,' while Demi Moore took home Best Actress for her performance in 'The Substance.'

Kieran Culkin was awarded Best Supporting Actor for 'A Real Pain,' and Zoe Saldaña won Best Supporting Actress for 'Emilia Perez.'

Television Awards: 'Shogun' Reigns Supreme

The historical drama 'Shogun' dominated the television categories, winning Best Drama Series Ensemble. Anna Sawai was named Best Actress in a Drama Series for her portrayal of Toda Mariko, while Hiroyuki Sanada won Best Actor in a Drama Series for playing Yoshii Toranaga.

The Best Comedy Series Ensemble award went to 'Only Murders in the Building,' continuing its awards season success. Martin Short earned Best Actor in a Comedy Series for his role as Oliver Putnam, while Jean Smart won Best Actress in a Comedy Series for 'Hacks.'

In the limited series categories, Jessica Gunning took home Best Actress for 'Baby Reindeer,' while Colin Farrell won Best Actor for 'The Penguin.'

Stunt Performances and Special Honours

The Best Stunt Ensemble awards were announced during the preshow, with 'The Fall Guy' winning in the film category and 'Shogun' securing the TV award.

A highlight of the night was the recognition of Jane Fonda, who received the Life Achievement Award for her decades of contributions to film and television. The ceremony also acknowledged the recent wildfires in Los Angeles, with the guild encouraging donations to the SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s disaster relief fund.

Complete List of Winners:

Best Actor (Film): Timothée Chalamet - 'A Complete Unknown'

Best Actress (Film): Demi Moore - 'The Substance'

Best Supporting Actor (Film): Kieran Culkin - 'A Real Pain'

Best Supporting Actress (Film): Zoe Saldaña - 'Emilia Perez'

Best Ensemble Cast (Film): 'Conclave'

Best Actor (Drama Series): Hiroyuki Sanada - 'Shogun'

Best Actress (Drama Series): Anna Sawai - 'Shogun'

Best Ensemble Cast (Drama Series): 'Shogun'

Best Actor (Comedy Series): Martin Short - 'Only Murders in the Building'

Best Actress (Comedy Series): Jean Smart - 'Hacks'

Best Ensemble Cast (Comedy Series): 'Only Murders in the Building'

Best Actor (TV Movie/Limited Series): Colin Farrell - 'The Penguin'

Best Actress (TV Movie/Limited Series): Jessica Gunning - 'Baby Reindeer'

Best Stunt Ensemble (Film): 'The Fall Guy'

Best Stunt Ensemble (TV): 'Shogun'