'3BHK' trailer: Siddharth's movie reveals middle-class family's struggle for home ownership

The trailer for the upcoming film '3BHK', featuring actors Siddharth and Sarathkumar, was released on Thursday. Directed by Sri Ganesh, the three-minute preview offers a touching portrayal of a middle-class family's endeavour to secure a permanent home amidst financial constraints while living in a rental house. This cinematic adaptation is based on the novel '3BHK Veedu' by Aravindh Sachidanandam, and the film is scheduled to be released in theatres on 4th July. The trailer, filled with emotional depth, sets the stage for a narrative that resonates with many who face similar challenges.

The storyline delves deep into the aspirations of Sarathkumar's character, a man driven by the dream of home ownership—a common aspiration for many in similar circumstances. His hope largely rests on his son, Siddharth, who is seen in the trailer navigating the challenges of education and employment. This dynamic is central to the film, shedding light on familial expectations and the pressures of financial stability. The father-son relationship is portrayed with nuance, highlighting the generational hopes and dreams that often define family ties.

Supporting cast members include Devayani, Meetha Raghunath, Chaithra J Achar, and Yogi Babu, who contribute to the narrative of perseverance and familial bonds. The trailer suggests a focus on the roles women play within the household, extending beyond caregiving to financial contributions, highlighting the shared struggles faced by many families. The technical team includes cinematographer Sinesh B Krishnan and music director Amrit Ramnath, promising a rich visual and auditory experience. Their combined efforts aim to create a compelling cinematic journey that captures the essence of the family's struggles.

Shanthi Talkies, the production house behind '3BHK', has expressed eagerness for audience feedback, stating "they are waiting to hear everyone's opinion about the film's glimpse." This anticipation adds to the excitement surrounding the release, with the potential for the film to resonate with audiences familiar with the challenges of home ownership and family dynamics. The production house's engagement with the audience reflects a commitment to creating a film that is both relatable and impactful.