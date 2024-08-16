Five individuals, including two doctors and Matthew Perry's personal assistant, have been charged in connection with the actor's drug-related death last year.

Perry, 54, was found dead in his Los Angeles home in October, with a high concentration of ketamine in his blood. The investigation revealed a complex drug distribution network supplying the actor with ketamine, ultimately leading to his death.

Three of the accused, including Perry's assistant, have pleaded guilty. The other two, one of whom is known as the "Ketamine Queen," were arrested and have pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors allege that Perry’s assistant administered multiple ketamine shots in the days leading up to his death, despite warnings from a doctor. The indictment also reveals attempts by the defendants to cover up their involvement after Perry's death.

Perry's addiction struggles were well-documented, and his death was ultimately ruled accidental, with drowning and heart disease also cited as contributing factors.