Get ready to watch the best movies and shows streaming now as Netflix heats up with excellent content. Here, we picked some new movies and originals full of suspense, crime, and action.



The Next 365 Days

New secret to be revealed

One of the most well-known movie franchises to have emerged from the streaming giant Netflix is the 365 Days series. The first two movies were remarkably successful, and as time went on, more people started watching them. The 365 Days movies continue to be among the most well-liked movies in recent memory, despite harsh criticism from reviewers.



Echoes

Twisted Netflix Mystery

Echoes, a Netflix original mystery-thriller centres on identical twins Leni and Gina, who have been living separate lives since they were young children. Now that they are adults, they share two homes, two husbands, and a child. When one of the twins disappears, their entire life is upended.



The Girl in the Mirror

New Spanish Thriller on Netflix

After losing her memories in a strange event that kills the majority of her classmates, Alma struggles to piece together what occurred that day to reclaim her identity. Starring Mireia Oriol, Pol Monen, and Milena Smit in supporting roles, this thriller was written and directed by Sergio G. Sanchez.



Glow up Season 4

When will you go up-season 4

Aspiring makeup artists compete in this inspiring reality competition series for a chance to gain a job in the beauty industry.

Today marks the Netflix release of Glow Up's fourth season. Ten aspiring makeup artists from across Britain are prepared for a head-to-head competition in which only the best will move forward. They will encounter weekly creative briefs on the basis of which they must show their best abilities.



Kleo

Kleo, web series 2022

A significant portion of the new revenge thriller KLEO is a dark comedy. Imagine Clark from the Swedish Netflix series met Killing Eve but in German. Additionally, it primarily occurs in the early 1990s.

With this German series, you'll get a mix of suspense, crime, action, and some humour. The season consists of eight episodes, each of which lasts roughly 45 minutes.