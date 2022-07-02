Why confront your own demons when you can watch fictional characters face literal demons? From stories of human possession to insane monsters, these supernatural series can dig into your fear of the unknown. The following are the five finest spooky shows to watch on Netflix.



Stranger Things



Vecna

Stranger Things contains a strong narrative, excellent acting, an exciting sequence of unpredictable plot twists, and well-executed background music. Volume 2 of season 4 premiered on Netflix on July 1. Vol 1 hooked fans on the mystery of Upside Down a month ago, and with the new episodes available for watching. Fans recently rushed to social media to share their thoughts on Stranger Things 4 Volume 2, which has a total of nine episodes.



Archive 81

Archive 81





Suspenseful, dark, and nerve-wracking horror-thriller Archive 81 received a good response from the horror aficionados last year. This series is a unique combination of horror, and mystery, and provides addicting paranormal thrills that are terrifying in the best way. Rebecca Sonnenshine created a new found-footage method based on Daniel Myrick and Eduardo Sánchez's 1999 film The Blair Witch Project and transformed it into a dramatic, gripping puzzle box series. Sadly, it was canceled after only one season.



Locke & Key



Keyhouse

An entertaining teen adventure series about magic and hidden family mysteries. For some, it's a thrilling trip, but for others, it's a tedious show with too many teenagers. After their dad’s murder, three siblings move with their mom to his ancestral estate, where they discover magical keys that unlock the door of a magical world. Season 1 was a huge success and season 2 ends with another unexpected plot twist. Season 3 of Locke and Key has already finished production and based on how the current season finishes, there will be yet another major villain to contend with. Fans are waiting to see some more mysteries.



Lost In Space





Will Robinson's adventures with his robot pal in the Netflix sci-fi drama, Lost in Space is worth-watching. It is also well-liked by viewers since it is not only about adventures and activities like most other normal sci-fi shows, but it also has an emotional component that appeals to many viewers. Lost in Space closes with an amazing and fulfilling final season that is breathtaking, emotionally strong, and blood-pumping.



Fate: The Winx Saga

Beatrix





If you enjoy the magical world, such as Harry Potter, this series will not upset you. Although it will not be able to compete with the Harry Potter film series, this series a worth watching. The story centers around the main character Bloom who has no control over her power but she must embrace her new powers. This series depicts a world filled with fairies, demons, and the Otherworld. The first season, which concludes, establishes the tone for the next seasons. Critics, however, have had conflicting feelings about the show.



The supernatural shows seem to be available after years of being overlooked by mainstream viewers or thrown into the darkest corners of the internet as they are more interesting and now have a strong fan-base blending so many genres effectively.