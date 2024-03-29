Rapper 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, has sparked controversy with a recent Instagram post targeting his ex-girlfriend, Daphne Joy. The post comes in the wake of a lawsuit filed against Sean 'Diddy' Combs, alleging involvement in a sex trafficking ring, with Daphne Joy named as one of the participants.

In the Instagram post dated March 29, 50 Cent shared a photo of Diddy and Daphne Joy, accompanied by a caption that reads, "You moved a mile away in hopes of having another baby with me but I was busy. So you moved back and then you started receiving money from Brother Love. Now here we are, little sex worker (sic)."

Daphne Joy swiftly responded to 50 Cent's accusations, expressing deep hurt over the allegations made in the lawsuit filed by Rodney 'Lil Rod' Jones Jr. She vehemently denied being involved in any sex work, labeling the claims as "100 per cent false" and character assassination. Furthermore, she announced her intention to seek legal recourse against both Rodney and his attorney.

The legal complaint against Sean 'Diddy' Combs, filed by Jones, alleges sexual assault and brings renewed scrutiny to the music mogul's connections, particularly his ties to Daphne Joy, who is recognized as the former partner of 50 Cent.

Documents obtained by Fox News Digital reveal that Rodney 'Lil Rod' Jones Jr, credited as a producer on Combs' recent album 'The Love Album: Off the Grid', claims that Combs boasted about financially supporting multiple women, with Daphne Joy among those mentioned in the lawsuit.

The unfolding controversy has brought attention not only to the allegations against Diddy but also to the intricate relationships within the music industry. As the legal battle ensues, it remains to be seen how these allegations will impact the reputations of those involved.