A 5.0 magnitude quake jolted Iran, informed the US Geological Survey on October 31.

The quake, which hit 103 km SSE of Birjand at 0913 GMT, was epicentred at 32.05 degrees north latitude and 59.76 degrees east longitude.

Earlier on October 15, a 5.3 magnitude earthquake jolted Iran on Sunday, said the Seismology Center at Tehran University.

The epicenter of the earthquake was the town of Moshrageh in Ramshir in the Khuzestan province.

The tremor occurred at 14.45 (GMT1115) and at a depth of 13 kilometers (8 miles).

The quake took place just hours after a powerful 6.3 earthquake jolted neighboring Afghanistan, killing at least one person and injuring dozens of others.