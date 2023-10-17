The Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi hosted the 69th National Film Awards event. Allu Arjun, Kriti Sanon, and Alia Bhatt were among the winners who received prizes from President Droupadi Murmu for Best Actor.

The 11-member panel led by director Ketan Mehta announced the 69th National Film Awards in August, honouring films that were prohibited in 2021.

Allu Arjun won the award for best actor for his role in Pushpa: The Rise, directed by Sukumar. Two actors won the Best Actress prize: Kriti Sanon for her work in filmmaker Laxman Utekar's Mimi, and Alia Bhatt for her part in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi.

The Best Feature Film award went to Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, a biographical drama written, produced, and directed by R. Madhavan on his directorial debut. Nikhil Mahajan won the National Film Award for best director for the Marathi movie Godavari. For Gangubai Kathiawadi, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali won the National Award for Best Editing.

Pallavi Joshi for The Kashmir Files received Best Supporting Actress, while Pankaj Tripathi, who costarred with Kriti Sanon in Mimi, took home the Best Supporting Actor prize.

The Telugu version of the bilingual film RRR won the prize for most popular film offering pure enjoyment. Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's film The Kashmir Files took home the Nargis Dutt Award for best national integration film.

The event also featured awards for RRR director Rajamouli, Shershaah producer Karan Johar, Oscar-winning music composer-lyricist team Chandrabose and M. M. Keeravani, and Devi Sri Prasad, who composed the soundtrack for Pushpa.