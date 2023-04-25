Days after the dazzling live event of the Oscars 2023, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has revealed the dates for the 96th edition of the award ceremony.

The 96th Academy Awards will take place on March 10, 2024, according to a Monday announcement from ABC and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. "Save the date," the Academy's official Instagram page wrote. The 96th Academy Awards will occur on Sunday, March 10, 2024.

Meanwhile, the submission deadline for general categories for Oscars 2024 has been set to November 18, 2023. The preliminary voting for the shortlisted contestants will begin on December 18 with the results being announced on December 21.

The voting period for the nominations will start on January 11, 2024, and will be closed by January 16, 2024. The official nominations will be announced on January 23, 2024. The award show will air live in more than 200 territories worldwide on ABC from the Dolby Theatre.

Below is the list of key dates for the Oscars 2024:

General entry categories submission deadline: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Governors Awards: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Preliminary voting begins: Thursday, December 18, 2023, at 9 a.m. PT

Preliminary voting ends: Monday, December 21, 2023, at 5 p.m. PT

Oscar Shortlists Announcement: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Eligibility period ends: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Nominations voting begins: Thursday, January 11, 2024, at 9 a.m. PT

Nominations voting ends: Tuesday, January 16, 2024, at 5 p.m. PT

Oscar Nominations Announcement: Tuesday, January 23, 2024

Oscar Nominees Luncheon: Monday, February 12, 2024

Finals voting begins: Thursday, February 22, 2024, at 9 a.m.

Scientific and Technical Awards: Friday, February 23, 2024

Finals voting ends: Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at 5 p.m.

96th Oscars: Sunday, March 10, 2024

It is to be noted that the dates for the 96th Academy Awards may be changed.

Oscars 2023 was a highly anticipated phenomenal award ceremony held on March 12, 2023 at the Dolby Theatre in Loss Angeles.

Additionally, by winning two prizes at the 95th Academy prizes, India made history for the nation. The song Naatu Naatu from the SS Rajamouli-directed movie RRR brought honour to the country. RRR became the first Indian movie to win an Oscar for best original song thanks to Naatu Naatu. The Elephant Whispers, a documentary by Kartiki Gonsalve, is the third Indian documentary short to be nominated for an Oscar after winning the award in its category.