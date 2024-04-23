The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) is pulling back the curtains on a major revamp for the upcoming 97th Oscars. From eligibility criteria to campaign regulations, here's the lowdown on the glitzy changes hitting Tinseltown's most prestigious event:

The big screen strikes back: To give traditional theatres a boost, the Academy is upping the ante on eligibility. Films must now premiere for at least a week in select metropolitan areas, including Los Angeles, New York City, and a surprising new addition, Dallas-Fort Worth.

Animation nation: Foreign animated features are getting a double take. They can now compete in both the animated and international feature categories, adding a fresh twist to the animation game.

Score one for the composers: The best original score category is hitting a high note with a shortlist of 20 titles, up from 15. And it's not just one composer taking home the gold; now, up to three can snag individual statuettes for their musical magic.

Scripted for success: Writers aiming for Oscars glory better have their scripts locked and loaded. The Academy now requires a final shooting script, potentially shaking things up for films reliant on improvisation.

Governors awards get a makeover: The Irving G Thalberg Memorial Award is trading in its bust form for an Oscar statuette, while the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award is broadening its scope to honour those championing human welfare and equity.

Tech talk: Two awards at the Scientific and Technical Awards are getting a facelift to better recognise their contributions to movie-making magic.

Lights, camera, deadlines: Mark those calendars! Key submission deadlines are on the horizon, emphasising the importance of timely entries across various categories.

Campaign trail tweaks: The Academy is laying down the law on promotional campaigns, ensuring fairness and transparency in the race for Oscars glory.

As Hollywood gears up for the 97th Oscars, these changes reflect the industry's evolution while maintaining the event's integrity and prestige.