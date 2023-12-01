The Haryanvi family of actor Randeep Hooda dressed themselves up in traditional Meitei attire during the wedding ceremonies that took place in Imphal on November 29.

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda married his lady love, Lin Laishram, in a traditional Meitei wedding ceremony in Imphal on Wednesday, showcasing a stunning display of love and cultural interchange.

The pair, embracing the rich traditions of the Manipuri heritage, exchanged vows at the Chumthang Shannapung resort, surrounded by family and friends.

The bride-to-be, Lin Laishram, exuded the beauty of a traditional Manipuri bride as she wore a Potloi or Polloi, a cylindrical skirt adorned with satin, velvet, diamonds, and glitter. Meanwhile, the groom looked dashing in a white suit.

