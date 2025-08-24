'A lot of rubbish': Daisy Shah reveals struggles with toxic relationships and views on marriage

Actor Daisy Shah has spoken about her experiences with difficult relationships, revealing how she dealt with toxicity in her past. In a recent interview, she said one of her former partners had issues with her working alongside male colleagues, despite being from the same industry.

In a talk with Hauterrfly, the 'Jai Ho' actor said she has been in only two serious relationships. Looking back, she admitted she tolerated more than she should have because she did not value herself enough at the time. "I put up with a lot of rubbish," she said, but added that she was the one who ended both relationships when they became toxic.

"I didn’t even think about marriage during the first relationship until four years in," she said. "It was complicated, and by the seventh year, I realised I wasn’t happy."

About the second relationship, Daisy recalled, "I was constantly questioned about where I was going, and who I was working with. The irony is, he was from the same industry. At a party once, someone pulled my hand to dance, and he got upset. But when the same thing happened to him, he expected me to be understanding."

Daisy also shared her current views on marriage, saying she has no plans to settle down soon, especially after seeing the relationships around her. She noted that many men seem to have difficulty with strong, independent women.

While motherhood is not on her mind currently, she revealed that she has frozen her eggs following a friend’s suggestion.