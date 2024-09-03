The 2018 romantic film Laila Majnu, directed by Sajid Ali and co-written by his brother Imtiaz Ali, has garnered a positive response following its recent re-release in theaters. Despite underperforming at the box office during its initial release, the movie has gained a substantial following over the years, prompting its return to the big screen. The film’s renewed popularity has sparked speculation about another collaboration between the Ali brothers for a possible new love story.

Director Imtiaz Ali fueled anticipation among fans by sharing a cryptic post on social media. The post featured a piece of paper decorated with leaves, with "Laila Majnu" written at the center, surrounded by the names of other epic love stories like Sohni-Mahiwal, Sassi-Punnu, Mirza-Sahiba, Heer-Ranjha, Shireen-Farhad, and Romeo-Juliet. Ali's caption, “sabki kahani likhi hui hai… how about the next Love Legend?!!” led to speculation about a new love story in the making.

Actors Avinash Tiwary and Triptii Dimri, who played the lead roles in Laila Majnu, expressed their gratitude for the renewed love from audiences. Avinash Tiwary took to X (formerly Twitter) to thank fans, writing, “Thank you for all the love... I have always believed there is a huge segment of the audience that doesn't raise its voice... but Jo nahi bolte, Woh jab Bolte hain toh Kya Kamaal Bolte hain! (Those who do not speak, when they speak, they speak so amazingly!) Thank you to the audience...This is your victory...I know it was personal for you.”

Triptii Dimri also shared her excitement with a behind-the-scenes video from the film’s re-release, captioning it with heartfelt thanks to the audience. She recalled the film’s original release, where theaters were nearly empty, and contrasted it with the current scenario of packed cinema halls. “This film is a piece of my heart, and I am so very grateful for all your love,” she added.

Looking ahead, Triptii Dimri is slated to appear in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video alongside Rajkummar Rao. She is also part of the highly anticipated Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Dhadak 2 projects.

As Laila Majnu continues to draw audiences to theaters, the anticipation around a potential new love story from Imtiaz and Sajid Ali adds to the excitement. Fans and critics alike are eager to see what the talented filmmaker duo will bring to the screen next.