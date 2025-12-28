A year of clicks, chaos and culture: What went viral in 2025

As 2025 draws to a close, one pattern stands out clearly: the internet was not just reacting to pop culture this year, it was shaping it. From cinema and sport to politics and concerts, a single clip or image was often enough to dominate timelines, spark debates and, in some cases, redefine public perception overnight.

Here is a look at the moments that most decisively broke the internet in 2025.

Akshaye Khanna’s ‘FA9LA’ hook step goes viral

A surprise hit from the big screen set social media buzzing. In the spy thriller Dhurandhar, Akshaye Khanna’s antagonist Rehman Dakait made an entry that instantly became meme material. His understated hook step to the track FA9LA struck a chord for its calm confidence rather than spectacle. Instagram reels featuring the move flooded timelines, with users across age groups recreating it. Rarely did the internet agree so unanimously: this moment was effortless and iconic.

Shah Rukh Khan finally attends the Met Gala

After years of speculation, Shah Rukh Khan made his Met Gala debut in May 2025. Wearing a custom Sabyasachi outfit complete with a dramatic overcoat and statement accessories, the actor dominated fashion conversations worldwide. His signature open-arms pose on the Met steps sent fan pages and fashion accounts into overdrive, cementing the appearance as one of the year’s most talked-about moments.

Lionel Messi’s GOAT India Tour sparks frenzy

Football fans witnessed what many believed would never happen. Lionel Messi returned to India for the GOAT India Tour 2025, his first visit since 2011. Despite early organisational issues, especially in Kolkata, the multi-city tour featuring appearances with fellow players drew massive crowds and online engagement. For Indian football fans, seeing Messi in person was both surreal and deeply emotional, a sentiment echoed across social media.

RCB finally lift their first IPL trophy

After 18 years of waiting, Royal Challengers Bengaluru clinched their maiden IPL title in 2025. The long-running meme of heartbreak ended in celebration as captain and franchise icon Virat Kohli was seen in tears on the field. The chant “Ee sala cup namdu,” once used ironically, became a triumphant reality. Online, fans described the win as cathartic, turning years of disappointment into collective relief.

Zohran Mamdani’s victory exit goes viral

Politics entered viral culture for an unexpected reason. When Zohran Mamdani became the first Indian-American mayor of New York City, the historic win was followed by a moment that took on a life of its own. His exit to the Bollywood track Dhoom Machale triggered a wave of memes and edits, with many calling it a rare instance where representation and pop culture collided seamlessly.

The ‘turn this into Ghibli art’ AI trend

For weeks, timelines were filled with soft, pastel illustrations inspired by Studio Ghibli aesthetics. An AI-driven trend saw users transforming selfies, family photos and even political imagery into animated-style visuals. While artists raised concerns over ethics and originality, the trend briefly united the internet around a single request: “Make this Ghibli.”

Coldplay kiss cam controversy at a concert

What began as a light-hearted concert moment quickly escalated into a full-blown online investigation. During a Coldplay show, a couple featured on the kiss cam drew attention after singer Chris Martin made a joking remark about an “affair.” Internet users soon identified the individuals as senior executives from a New York-based firm, leading to widespread scrutiny, memes and commentary on privacy in the age of virality. The band, Coldplay, found itself at the centre of an unexpected online storm.

Taylor Swift’s engagement announcement

One announcement was enough to overwhelm social media. Taylor Swift’s engagement news sent fans into a frenzy, with timelines filled with ring analyses, speculation and celebratory posts. Brands joined the conversation, memes followed swiftly, and for many fans, the moment felt deeply personal.

As the year ends, 2025 leaves behind a clear lesson: virality no longer depends on scale or planning. A single dance move, pose or song choice can dominate discourse. The internet did not merely observe 2025; it actively turned it into a year to remember.