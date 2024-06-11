Shatrughan Sinha has finally spoken about his daughter Sonakshi Sinha's wedding to actor Zaheer Iqbal. In an interview with Zoom, he clarified that he has not discussed his daughter's wedding plans with anyone. He mentioned that he and his wife will give their blessings to the couple when informed about the wedding. Previously, India Today had reported that the wedding would take place in Mumbai on June 23.

Shatrughan Sinha reiterated his anticipation of being informed about the wedding. "I am being asked by people close to me why I am not aware of this and the media is aware of it. All I can say is, aaj kal ke bachche consent nahin lete maap-baap ke, sirf inform karte hain (these days, children don't seek permission from parents, they just inform). We are waiting to be informed," he said.

Shatrughan Sinha seemed unaware of the wedding details. He stated, "I am in Delhi right now. After the election results, I flew down here. I haven't spoken to anyone about my daughter's plans. So your question is, is she getting married? The answer is that she hasn't told me anything about it. Main bhi utna hi jaanta ho jitna main media maine padha hai (I know as much about this as what the media has told me). If and when she takes me into confidence, my wife and I will give the couple my blessings. We wish her happiness always."

He also emphasized that Sonakshi has the right to make her own decisions. "We trust her judgement completely. She would never make an extra-constitutional or illegal decision. As a consenting adult, she has the right to make her own decisions," he added.

He further expressed his eagerness to celebrate his daughter's wedding, saying, "Having said that, I would like to say that whenever my daughter gets married, I would like to be dancing right in front of the baaraat."

According to an IndiaToday.in report, invitations have been sent out to close friends and family members, including the entire cast of 'Heeramandi'. The wedding invite is designed like a magazine cover, stating, "the rumors are true."

The wedding celebrations will be held at Bastian in Mumbai.

On the work front, Sonakshi was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series 'Heeramandi', currently streaming on Netflix.