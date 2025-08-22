‘Aamar Boss’: A heartwarming tale of role reversal, dreams and dignity, premiering on August 22

Some stories touch the heart, some inspire the soul and Aamar Boss does both. This August, ZEE5 invites you to experience a tale of love, dignity and second chances with the world digital premiere of Aamar Boss on August 22. Starring Rakhee Gulzar in a powerful comeback role, this multi-generational Bengali drama is produced by Windows Productions and brought to life by the acclaimed duo Nandita Das and Shiboprosad Mukherjee.

The film, which also features Shiboprosad Mukherjee, Srabanti Chatterjee, Sauraseni Maitra, and Gourab Chatterjee, has already garnered recognition at prestigious events like the 55th International Film Festival of India-Goa and the 22nd Chennai International Film Festival. Streaming exclusively on Bangla ZEE5, Aamar Boss promises a heartfelt blend of laughter, tears and inspiration.

Animesh (Shiboprosad Mukherjee), a publishing house owner, finds his life caught between professional pressures and personal turmoil, while his mother Shubhra (Rakhee Gulzar), a retired nurse, quietly re-enters his world in an unexpected way. At its heart, the story explores a tender yet complex mother–son relationship set against the demanding backdrop of corporate life where love, generational values, and the search for balance collide.

ZEE5 Spokesperson mentioned, “We are delighted to bring Aamar Boss to audiences across the globe on ZEE5 this August. Our collaboration with Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee, and with a legendary artist like Raakhee Gulzar, is truly special. The film beautifully explores the emotional dynamics between aging parents and their adult children, a theme that’s universally relatable.

At Bangla ZEE5, we are committed to telling stories that not only entertain but also spark conversation, and Aamar Boss does exactly that. It’s heartwarming, humorous, and deeply human. We’re proud to present a film that redefines purpose and dignity in later life, and we believe viewers of all ages will find a part of themselves in it”.

Producer Nandita Roy shared, “Aamar Boss is very close to our hearts, it speaks of ageing, relevance, and love within families in a way that we rarely see on screen. We’ve always believed in telling stories rooted in emotion and truth, and this film carries that vision forward with great tenderness. To see the film now find a home on Bangla ZEE5 and reach audiences around the world feels incredibly rewarding. It’s a story that deserves to be felt, and we’re so grateful it will now live at people’s fingertips”.

Co-producer and actor Shiboprosad Mukherjee added, “It’s been almost a year since we made Aamar Boss, and the journey of making it, with such a wonderful team and the return of Raakhee di, was truly unforgettable. Every frame is a tribute to mothers, to rediscovery, and to the quiet resilience of age. Our collaboration with Bangla ZEE5 means this message can now travel far and wide, breaking barriers of geography and language. We can’t wait for families everywhere to watch it together and maybe see their own stories in it”.