Fans of Bollywood star Aamir Khan have been buzzing with excitement following reports of a possible collaboration between the actor and acclaimed filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj. The news has sparked a wave of reactions on social media, with one enthusiastic fan commenting, “AAMIR COME BACK. Atlee x SRK, Vanga x Ranbir, now Lokesh x Aamir!” Another fan added, “Comeback loading!” while a third remarked, “This is a good move. Lokesh taking the Atlee route.”

Lokesh Kanagaraj, known for his directorial hits like "Maanagaram," "Kaithi," and "Vikram," recently made waves with his blockbuster film "Leo," starring Vijay. The 2023 release marked the third installment in the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU) and was a massive success at the box office. Lokesh is currently busy shooting his next film, titled "Coolie."

On the other hand, Aamir Khan, who has been relatively quiet on the acting front, recently produced "Laapataa Ladies," a film directed by his ex-wife Kiran Rao. The movie, which focuses on gender equality, garnered attention when it was screened at the Supreme Court of India on August 9. Aamir was present at the event, and Kiran Rao shared pictures from the memorable evening on her Instagram, capturing the significance of the occasion.

As fans eagerly await further details on the rumored collaboration between Aamir Khan and Lokesh Kanagaraj, the anticipation continues to build, with many hoping for a cinematic experience that will leave a lasting impact.