Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani previously collaborated on the 2014 film PK. The actor-director team had previously worked together on the box office smash 3 Idiots (2009). According to a new report emerged on the internet today, Aamir, who was most recently seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, may rejoin with Rajkumar Hirani after nearly ten years.

Rajkumar Hirani recently pitched a biography notion to Aamir Khan, who allegedly "instantly got excited." The two might start working on the project following the premiere of the filmmaker's next feature Dunki, according to reports.

“It’s a known fact that Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani are extremely fond of each other, and have been wanting to collaborate again for a while. They have even discussed many concepts in the past, and it seems they have finally found a subject that both of them like equally. It’s a biopic, and when Aamir heard the idea he instantly got excited,” a source close to the development was quoted as saying in a recent Pinkvilla report.

According to pinkvilla, the filmmaker would begin production on his rumoured project with Aamir only after the release of Dunki, his next feature starring Shah Rukh Khan.

he source was quoted as saying, "Having said that, Raju sir is presently busy with Dunki and will start working on the final script and other pre-production formalities after the release of his film with Shah Rukh Khan. Even though the discussion at present is at a nascent stage, it seems promising."

The film Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor, was released last August amid boycott demands. Advait Chandan directed the film, which also starred Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya. It was the official Hindi version of the highly acclaimed 1994 film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. The film garnered mixed reviews from critics and grossed 129.64 crore at the global box office. The picture was later made available on Netflix.