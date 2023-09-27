For their action-packed drama, Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Santoshi are contemplating a number of different names. The movie is anticipated to begin production in December or January 2024, and Sunny Deol's birthday, October 19, is when the formal announcement is anticipated to be made.

Like all their previous collaborations, the next one too will be a dramatic actioner with the key character being a vigilante taking a stand against society. A source close to the development told the publication, “Aamir, Santoshi, and Sunny had a long meeting last evening and have come on the same page with regard to finances and shooting timelines. The 3-month marathon shooting is expected to begin in January,” the source shared. On calling it a wrap on the Sunny Deol film, Rajkumar Santoshi will begin his work on his next which has Aamir Khan in lead role.”

The insider stated that Champions is currently in the casting phase and will begin filming on January 20. The preliminary work is also ongoing.

For those who don't know, Champions is a remake of the same-named Spanish movie. RS Prassana will serve as the director. The movie is anticipated to begin production in January 2024 and to debut on screens around the Christmas holiday.