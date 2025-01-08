Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, known for his methodical approach to cinema and dedication to family, has made a personal promise that has caught the attention of fans and industry insiders alike. The actor has pledged to quit smoking if his elder son Junaid Khan’s second film, Loveyapa, succeeds at the box office. A source close to the family confirmed this, highlighting Aamir's high hopes for the romantic comedy.

During a recent media interaction, Aamir expressed his admiration for the film and heaped praise on the cast, including Junaid’s co-star Khushi Kapoor. Drawing comparisons to her legendary mother, the late actress Sridevi, Aamir remarked:

"I liked this film; it is very entertaining. The way our lives have turned out these days due to mobile phones, and the interesting things that happen in our lives due to tech are shown in the film. All the actors have done a good job. When I watched the film and saw Khushi, I could see Sridevi in her. Her energy was there, I could see. I am a huge fan of Sridevi."

Directed by Advait Chandan of Laal Singh Chaddha fame, Loveyapa promises to be a refreshing take on modern relationships and the quirks of technology in our daily lives. The film is produced by Phantom Studios and AGS Entertainment, with Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor leading the cast.

Aamir himself will unveil the film's trailer in Mumbai on January 10, which has further fueled excitement among fans. The romantic comedy, scheduled for release on February 7, marks Junaid’s second outing in Bollywood, and many are eager to see if the film lives up to its promise.

Aamir Khan’s decision to publicly support his son while making a personal health commitment underscores his deep-rooted faith in Junaid’s potential. The actor’s comments about Khushi Kapoor and the film’s relatability add to the buzz surrounding Loveyapa.

As the release date approaches, all eyes are on the February 7 premiere to see if Junaid’s latest venture will resonate with audiences and inspire Aamir to stick to his promise of quitting smoking—a move that would undoubtedly resonate as much as the movie itself.