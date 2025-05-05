After months of speculation, Aamir Khan Productions has officially revealed the first poster and release date for Sitaare Zameen Par, calling it a film that celebrates "love, laughter, and happiness." The movie is slated for theatrical release on June 20.

Marketed as a spiritual successor to the acclaimed 2007 film Taare Zameen Par, this new project marks Aamir Khan’s return to acting after a significant break. It also reunites him with audiences in a story that appears to explore emotional depth, while introducing ten debutant actors alongside him.

The film co-stars Genelia Deshmukh and is directed by RS Prasanna, best known for Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. Prasanna’s direction is expected to blend emotional storytelling with lighter moments, a signature style seen in his previous work.

Among the newcomers joining the cast are Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar. The diverse cast hints at a storyline driven by youth and fresh energy.

Produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit, the film features music from the celebrated trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, with lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The screenplay has been written by Divy Nidhi Sharma.

The production house shared the announcement on Instagram with a caption that read: “A film celebrating love, laughter, and happiness.”

This release is particularly significant as it marks Aamir Khan's comeback to the silver screen following his 2022 film Laal Singh Chaddha, which received mixed responses. His return, coupled with the nostalgic connection to Taare Zameen Par, has stirred strong anticipation among fans and critics alike.