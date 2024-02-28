Aamir Khan, who was last seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha', has begun shooting for his upcoming film, 'Sitaare Zameen Par'. He shared an update regarding his forthcoming film in an interaction with TV9. Aamir Khan revealed that he is planning to release 'Sitaare Zameen Par' this year on the occasion of Christmas.

During the interaction, Aamir Khan said, "My next film as a lead actor is 'Sitaare Zameen Par'. We are trying to release it by the end of this year, on the occasion of Christmas. It is an entertaining film, I like the story. The shooting of the film has begun."

He further added, "But besides that, you will be able to see me not as a lead actor in the film but I am doing a few things. Let’s see how the audience reacts. I am doing a cameo in 'Aati Sundar', which will release in a few months."

'Sitaare Zameen Par' will see Aamir Khan pairing up with Genelia Deshmukh in lead roles. This is their first on-screen collaboration.

In an earlier interview, Aamir Khan mentioned that 'Sitaare Zameen Par' will deal with the same theme as 'Taare Zameen Par'.

More details regarding the cast and crew of 'Sitaare Zameen Par' will be out in the coming months.