During his daughter Ira Khan's wedding, Aamir Khan was a tearful father. During the whole ceremony of Ira's marriage to Nupur Shikhare, the actor remained by her side. Recently, a gorgeous photo of Aamir giving Ira a strong embrace and peck on the cheek has surfaced!

On January 3, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare were married in front of their loved ones and close friends. Their wedding coordinators have now shared a number of photos from the event.

One of them is a tearful picture of actor Aamir Khan giving his daughter a firm embrace and peck on the cheek. This is the picture:

In this additional picture, Aamir Khan appears content during Ira and Nupur's vow-exchange.

This photo shows the bride and groom just after they signed the marriage licence:

And lastly, this is a picture of the couple just prior to the registry:

The caption shared by the wedding planners read, “Dodging the traditional Baraat, our groom Nupur, a four time Iron Man finisher, came to get married to his wonderful bride Ira, running! Every curveball was a pleasant surprise to us! Ira and Nupur officially married through a signing ceremony amongst their family and friends, with fun, games and wonderful singing face-offs between both the families! The evening was all about this wonderful couple’s genuine, fun-loving personalities coming forth, and a lot of fun, games and laughter! It was easy to see, why these two are perfectly made for each other! Stay tuned because the exciting and joyous adventure has only just begun! Our many congratulations to this sweet and extraordinary couple!”