R. Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh are set to share the screen in Aap Jaisa Koi, a heartwarming romantic drama unveiled as part of Netflix’s 2025 slate.

The film follows the journey of two distinct individuals—Shrirenu Tripathi (R. Madhavan), a Sanskrit teacher, and Madhu Bose (Fatima Sana Shaikh), a French professor.

Watch the trailer here:

The teaser hints at an endearing tale of love and laughter, bringing together opposites in an unexpected yet charming romance.

Expressing their excitement, the team shared, “Aap Jaisa Koi is a beautiful blend of heartfelt moments, humor, and unexpected twists. We’re thrilled to have Netflix as the home for this story, making it accessible to audiences worldwide.”

Directed by Vivek Soni and backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Aap Jaisa Koi promises a refreshing take on love, filled with warmth and surprises.