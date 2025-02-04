Ever since Kartik Aaryan announced his association with Aashiqui 3 in 2022, fans have eagerly awaited updates on the much-anticipated romantic musical. After a long period of speculation and excitement, director Anurag Basu has finally revealed that the film is set to commence shooting in March 2025.

In a recent interaction with ANI, Basu confirmed that the project is currently in its pre-production phase. He stated, "We have not started shooting yet. We will start the shoot next month."

Produced jointly by Vishesh Films and T-Series, Aashiqui 3 marks the first collaboration between Anurag Basu and Kartik Aaryan. However, the identity of the female lead remains undisclosed.

The Aashiqui franchise holds a special place in Bollywood’s romantic genre. The original 1990 classic, directed by Mahesh Bhatt, starred Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal and became a musical sensation. In 2013, Mohit Suri revived the franchise with Aashiqui 2, featuring Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur. The sequel was also a massive success, further solidifying Aashiqui as an iconic romantic series.

Earlier in January 2025, reports surfaced that Animal actress Triptii Dimri was initially considered for the film but had dropped out due to concerns over her suitability for the role. Allegedly, her bold scenes in Animal were seen as inconsistent with Aashiqui 3’s traditional depiction of innocence and purity. However, Anurag Basu refuted these claims in an interview with Mid-Day, stating, "That’s not true. Triptii knows it too."

While gearing up for Aashiqui 3, Anurag Basu is also awaiting the release of his upcoming anthology film Metro... In Dino. The film boasts an ensemble cast, including Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, and Konkona Sen Sharma.

With shooting set to begin in March, fans are excited to see how Aashiqui 3 shapes up under Anurag Basu’s direction. As anticipation builds, further updates on casting and music will likely add to the excitement surrounding this highly awaited film.