Amid separation rumors from his wife Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan reacted to a post on Instagram discussing divorce. The post, shared by a journalist, featured an article from the Indian Express' Eye magazine.

The words on the post read, "When love stops being easy." The caption read, "Divorce is never easy for anyone. Who doesn’t dream of a happily ever after or envision recreating those heartwarming videos of elderly couples holding hands as they cross the street? Yet, sometimes life doesn’t unfold as we hoped. But how do people cope when they separate after decades together, after spending a significant portion of their lives relying on each other for both big and small things?"

It also read, "What drives them to sever ties, and what challenges do they face? This story delves into these questions. Coincidentally, ‘grey divorces’ or ‘silver splitters’—terms for those seeking marital dissolution typically after age 50—are on the rise globally. The reasons, though varied, are not surprising." Reacting to the post, Abhishek Bachchan hit the 'like' button.

Separation rumors have been swirling on social media for some time, intensifying when the duo arrived separately at the Ambani event at the Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai on July 12. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made a stylish entrance with her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, at the star-studded wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Abhishek attended the event with his father, Amitabh Bachchan, and mother, Jaya Bachchan. The family posed for the paparazzi along with Shweta Bachchan, her husband Nikhil Nandaa, and their children, Navya Nanda and Agastya Nanda. Abhishek and Aishwarya tied the knot on April 20, 2007, and welcomed their daughter Aaradhya on November 16, 2011.

Fans are eagerly anticipating Abhishek's appearance alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the film "King." Though an official announcement is still pending, it is rumored that the movie will also feature Shah Rukh's daughter, Suhana Khan, and will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh.

In addition to "King," Abhishek will star in "Housefull 5," which boasts a stellar cast including Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Chunky Pandey.