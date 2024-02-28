Actor Abhishek Malik of "Kumkum Bhagya" and his spouse Suhani Chaudhary are planning to get a divorce. The couple, who tied the knot in 2021, stated incompatibility as the cause of their decision. Their joint images have been taken down from social media.



After two years of marriage, Abhishek and Suhani have filed for divorce. The actor has acknowledged this, blaming their breakup on incompatibility and his lack of "enough time for her." He said that although they never lived apart during their marriage, they had decided to split ways peacefully.

Reasoning it out, Abhishek told Times Now, "Our understanding and mentality was also different. That connection was missing. So we both discussed about this and decided that we would be happier if we took a divorce. We amicably decided to part ways because no point in dragging our relationship. Why spoil someone's life?"

He also said, "I had just been very busy with work and obviously she must have had expectations. She was new in Mumbai and she hardly had friends here. My friends became her friends. My friends from the industry actually loved her a lot. She used to go out with them more than me. Even they told me that I don't have enough time for her. This all triggered it."

The actor also mentioned that they have filed the divorce papers and the legalities will be carried out soon.