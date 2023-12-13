The new song 'Jhumur', compiled by Abhishruti Bezbaruah and featuring Kamal Lochan, has been released. The song is a collection of traditional Adivasi excerpts passed down through generations, drawn from the grandmothers of Assam's tea gardens. It encapsulates the culture, struggles, and celebrations of the tea tribe community, with a particular focus on Karam Puja.

In an interview with IndiaTodayNE, Bezbaruah expressed her long-standing desire to produce a folk music track like Jhumur.

"After searching for local artists, we got in touch with Babul Krishna Tanti with the help of my music arranger Rakesh Baro. I was very clear that I wanted to work with traditional compositions. We sat over sessions and compiled the song that you hear now. The song speaks about the struggles of the tea tribe community and highlights the festivities around Karam Puja. The music video too, encapsulates life in tea gardens, and their struggles and celebrates their festivities around Karam Puja. The music has been arranged, mixed, and mastered by Rakesh Baro. Directed by Samujjal Kashyap, the music video also features Sanjeev Hazarika, Aimee Baruah, Kamal Lochan, and Aimee Baruah’s two children Aruhi Adira Hazarika & Atharv Arjun Hazarika".

"Jhumur music video tries to showcase our picturesque tea gardens in Assam alongside showing the largeness of Karam Puja the community indulges in on 25th September each year. We too shot the video during the Karam puja celebrations in Bhergaon Tea Estate to get authentic footage", she added.

Bezbaruah who has been attracted to the rhythm and groove of Jhumur, always wanted to create a groovy adivasi Jhumur track with traditional lyrics.

For the unversed, Abhishruti Bezbaruah is a classical singer. She has had the opportunity to work with some of the finest artists and filmmakers of the country. Her moment of glory came when renowned filmmaker Padma Shri Muzaffar Ali asked her to lend her voice to his serial ‘Zabaan-e-Ishq’. She went on to act as well as sing in Ali’s opera titled ‘Gomti’ which was staged during the Lucknow Mahotsav. Her next enriching experience was to work as a playback singer in Kathak maestro Padma Vibhushan Pt. Birju Maharajji’s dance dramas titled ‘Habba Khatoon’ and ‘Holi-Dhoom Machori’.