Ayushmann Khurrana has returned with the teaser for his next flick, An Action Hero. In the film, he portrays an actor whose life takes a 180-degree swing after he is suspected of murdering a municipal councilor's brother, and his fans' devotion transforms into a boycott demand.

The trailer begins with Ayushmann's automobile getting hit by Jaideep's car, which has a powerful effect. It quickly becomes a cat-and-mouse chase as Ayushmann runs to London to save his life, but he follows him there as well. As London cops become involved in their battle, chaos follows.

While the trailer displays some fascinating battle scenes, Jaideep's lines and the manner he delivers his sentences with a Haryanvi accent catch the viewer's attention immediately.

After about a minute, Ayushmann's speech can be heard in the background as he flees the crime scene. Ayushmann says, "Mai ek hero tha, do life jee raha tha, ek reel life aur ek real life, usne aake dono ke beech ka dhaaga kheech diya." (I was a hero with two lives, a reel life and a real life. He came and blurred the divide.)

The rest of the video depicts Ayushmann and Jaideep Ahlawat's cat-and-mouse pursuit, and it concludes with Ayushmann's speech, "Ladna mera kaam hai, shaukh nahi" (I fight because it's my job, not because I like to).

Anirudh Iyer's An Action Hero is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Anand L Rai. The film will be released in theaters on December 2.