Actor Allu Arjun was arrested over the stampede case during Pushpa 2 screening in Hyderabad's Sandhya theatre in which a woman died. The actor has reportedly been taken to Chikkadapally police station.

It has been alleged that the Telengana police were not informed about the fact that Allu Arjun was supposed to be coming for the screening. The theatre management knew about the fact. Had the police known, more security could have been deployed. Moreover, there was no separate entry or exit for the audience. Due to the massive crowd that arrived at the theatre, and the lack of security, a stampede broke out.

The incident took place on December 4 when a large crowd assembled at Sandhya Theatre to catch a glimpse of the actor. A 39-year-old woman named Revathi tragically lost her life due to asphyxiation, while her eight-year-old son was hospitalised. Following a complaint from the woman's family, the police filed a case on December 5 against Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management.

Allu Arjun approached the Telangana High Court on December 12, seeking to cancel an FIR filed against him in connection with the death of a woman during the premiere of his film Pushpa 2: The Rule in Hyderabad. He had also announced a compensation of Rs 25 lah for the family of the deceased.