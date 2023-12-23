Actor Charlie Sheen became the victim of an assault in his Malibu residence, according to police reports on Friday. The suspect, identified as Electra Schrock, was arrested and charged with assault and burglary.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department stated that the officers were called to Sheen's residence due to a 'battery/disturbance'. Schrock, who is one of Sheen's neighbours, allegedly forced her way into his home and attacked him, even attempting to strangle him, as per entertainment news outlet TMZ.

This incident is not the first confrontation between Sheen and Schrock, with past incidents involving a sticky liquid being squirted on Sheen's car. Sheen, known for his roles in 'Platoon', 'Wall Street', 'Young Guns' and television series 'Spin City' and 'Two and a Half Men', is also known for his turbulent personal life.

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