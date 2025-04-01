Renowned American comedian and actor Kevin Hart is set to captivate Indian audiences for the first time as part of his highly acclaimed Acting My Age world tour. The celebrated entertainer, known for his electrifying performances and sharp wit, will take the stage in India on April 30, 2025, marking a significant milestone in his career.

The news of Hart’s India debut was unveiled on April 1 when Indian comedians Tanmay Bhat and Zakir Khan shared a promotional video on Instagram, announcing his much-awaited arrival. Accompanying the video, the caption read: "Kevin Hart is coming to India for the first time ever on April 30, 2025. As global icons take the stage here and Indian comics go worldwide, the scene feels dynamic. The moment is now, and the stage is bigger than ever."

Tickets for the highly anticipated event will be available on Zomato's District, offering fans an exclusive opportunity to witness Hart's signature comedy style live.

At 45, Kevin Hart has established himself as one of the most influential figures in comedy, achieving international fame through his stand-up special Laugh at My Pain and starring in multiple Hollywood blockbusters. His India performance is expected to draw a massive crowd, with fans eager to experience his live act.

As he prepares for his India tour, Hart is also actively promoting his musical alter ego, Chocolate Droppa. On April 1, he showcased a four-song set under this moniker during a special Tiny Desk Concert performance with NPR, blending humor and music for his global audience.