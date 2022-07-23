Television actor Deepesh Bhan, who played the role of Malkhan Singh in the popular show ‘Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai!’ passed away on Friday. He was 41. The news of his death was confirmed by the show’s producers, Sanjay and Binaiferr Kohli. However, the reason for his death is still not known yet.



According to reports, Deepesh Bhan was allegedly playing cricket in the morning when he collapsed after which he was rushed to the doctor.

Actor Rohitashv Gour said that the entire team of ‘Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai!’ is in a deep shock due to the untimely demise of Deepesh, who was a part of the show for a very long time.

Fans and celeb friends are shocked with this untimely demise. Many thronged social media to extend their condolences to his family.

Who was Deepesh Bhan?

Deepesh Bhan is an Indian television actor who made his film debut with Faltu Utpatang Chutpati Kahani in 2007. The actor had worked in shows like 'Comedy Ka King Kaun', 'Comedy Club', 'Bhootwala', 'FIR' including 'Champ' and 'Sun Yaar Chill Maar' of Bindass TV. Along with this, he was also seen in the ad of T20 World Cup with Aamir Khan.

About his character in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain

Deepesh Bhan as Malkhan, as dim-witted as Tika, he is frequently unsuccessful in wooing girls. He and the other two are often seen trying to make easy money through sometime illegal odd-jobs like chitfunds, kidnapping, selling stolen items, fraud and much more but are often caught and jailed. He is often seen flirting with girls which end with him and Tika being beaten by the girls or Daroga Happu Singh for eve-teasing. He along with Tika considers Anita and Angoori as his sisters and respects them a lot.

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain is an Indian Hindi sitcom that premiered on 2 March 2015 on and TV and also digitally available on ZEES. The series is produced by Binaifer Kohli under the banner of Edit II Productions.

This comedy show revolves around two neighbouring couples, the Mishras and the Tiwaris, in which the husbands are attracted to each other's wives and attempt various ultimately unsuccessful and hilarious techniques to impress them.