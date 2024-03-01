Actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee informed her social media followers on March 1 that her friend Amarnath Ghosh was shot dead in the US.

The actress shared a long note on her official X account and requested External Affairs Minister of India, Dr S Jaishankar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene.

Devoleena also stated that the reason behind her friend's murder is not known yet.

"My friend #Amarnathghosh was shot & killed in St louis academy neigbourhood, US on Tuesday evening. Only child in the family, mother died 3 years back. Father passed away during his childhood," she wrote.



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The actress added, "Well the reason, accused details everything are not revealed yet or perhaps no one left in his family to fight for it except his few friends. He was from Kolkata. Excellent dancer, was pursuing PHD, was taking an evening walk and suddenly he was shot multiple times by an unknown. Some friends in US are trying to claim the body but still no update about it. @IndianEmbassyUS kindly see to it if you could. At least we should know the reason of his murder. @DrSJaishankar @narendramodi."

Devoleena who is a avid social media user frequently expresses her thoughts on a range of topics.

On the professional front, Devoleena became well-known for her portrayal of the submissive Gopi Bahu in the popular daily soap opera Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. She also performed in a unique role in the series' revival.