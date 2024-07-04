Popular TV actor Hina Khan, who is battling Stage 3 breast cancer has been taking everyone along in her journey to battle the disease. Hina, on July 4 shared a video of her cutting her hair ahead of a chemotherapy session.

During the process, the actor is seen smiling as she takes the first step, breaking into tears later.

She also shared a note on her official social media handle.

Sharing the video, Khan wrote a powerful note describing her mother's emotional outbreak. She wrote, "You can hear my mother’s wailing voice in Kashmiri (blessing me) in the background as she prepared herself to witness something she never dared to imagine. Not all of us have the same tools at our disposal to manage heartbreaking emotions (sic).”

“To all the beautiful people out there, especially women who are fighting the same battle, I know it’s hard, I know for most of us, our hair is the crown we never take off. But what if you’re facing a battle so tough that you have to lose your hair—your pride, your crown? If you want to win you’ve got to take some tough decisions. And I choose to win (sic).”

The note further read, “I have decided to give myself every chance possible to win this battle. I choose to let go of my beautiful hair before it starts falling off. I didn’t want to endure this mental breakdown for weeks. So, I choose to let go of my crown because I’ve realized my real crown is my COURAGE, my STRENGTH , and the love I have for myself. Aur haan.. I have decided to use my own hair to make a nice Wig for this phase. Hair will grow back, eyebrows will return, scars will fade, but the spirit must remains whole. (sic).”

She further expressed gratitude to the people who have been supporting her. She wrote, "I am recording my story, my journey, to ensure that my efforts to embrace myself reach everyone out there. If my story can make even one day of this heartwarming yet excruciating experience better for someone, it’s worth it (sic).”

The 36-year-old actor had shared the unfortunate news with her fans on Instagram and had requested respect and privacy during the challenging time.